McElhanney expands to Red Deer with acquisition of Abacus Datagraphics

Consulting engineering firm McElhanney has expanded its reach with the acquisition of Abacus Datagraphics, which provides line-locating and related services.

Abacus joins McElhanney’s 30-plus locations across Western Canada and the U.S. as the firm’s newest branch in Red Deer, Alta. The smaller company has operated for more than 30 years, building a reputation McElhanney says will complement its own experience in geomatics, geospatial work, planning, environmental engineering and landscape architecture.

“Abacus is well-respected in their community and we’re honoured they chose to join us,” says Allan Russell, McElhanney’s president and CEO. “This expansion means more and better services for our clients in the Prairies.”

Andrew King will serve as branch manager.