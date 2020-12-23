Canadian Consulting Engineer

McElhanney expands in B.C. with TRUE Consulting acquisition

The deal came into effect earlier this month.

McElhanney has acquired T.R. Underwood Engineering (TRUE) Consulting’s offices in Kelowna and Vernon, B.C.

The acquisition, which expands McElhanney’s reach to Kelowna, Vernon and the Southern Interior, became effective on Dec. 16. In the coming months, McElhanney plans to increase its brand presence in the Okanagan Valley.

“We were looking to enter the Kelowna market and knew TRUE Consulting was the perfect fit for us culturally,” says Colin Adam, regional executive vice-president (EVP) for McElhanney. “We share similar values, especially our passion for building strong technical teams and giving back to our communities. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.”

“There is immense potential for us in this merger,” says Dave Pritchard, partner in TRUE Consulting, whose Kelowna and Vernon offices now operate under the McElhanney name. “We will continue to have fun, work as a team, provide outstanding client service and deliver great projects.”

“Our clients will appreciate the additional services we will now be able to provide and the increased depth of talented professionals we can draw upon and bring to bear on their projects,” says Dan Miller, another TRUE Consulting partner.

Founded in 1986, TRUE Consulting also has offices in Kamloops, Williams Lake and Trail, B.C.

