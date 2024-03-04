McElhanney acquires BPTEC Engineering

McElhanney, a consulting engineering firm with more than 30 offices across Western Canada, has acquired Edmonton-based BPTEC Engineering, which specializes in bridge and structural engineering.

Established in 1961, BPTEC has undertaken and completed work for more than $5 billion in construction costs, including $1.2 billion in structural costs, providing its services to architectural firms, contractors, government and public agencies. Successful projects have included Edmonton’s Latta Bridge Replacement and Drayton Valley’s North Saskatchewan River Crossing.

The acquisition expands McElhanney’s transportation business in Alberta.

“We will bring new service offerings to our northern Prairie clients and beyond, with exceptional client service and high-quality work,” says Stewart Smith, McElhanney’s vice-president (VP) of transportation and transit . “We look forward to having their expert hands supporting our partners. BPTEC’s expertise and strong reputation will mean an elevated experience for everyone.”

“We are all looking forward to joining,” says BPTEC partner and structural engineer Mike Swanson, who now becomes manager of McElhanney’s building structural division. “This partnership means expanded services for our clients and communities and more opportunities for our team to grow their careers with an exceptional company supporting them every step of the way.”