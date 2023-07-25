Maven Consulting appoints new president and CEO

Jesse Unke, P.Eng., has joined North Vancouver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) firm Maven Consulting as its new president and CEO. He succeeds co-founder Trevor St Germain, P.Eng., who will continue to serve as a member of the board.

Unke is an engineering and construction executive with more than 20 years’ experience. He studied civil engineering before working for Binnie, WSP, Colliers, RAM Consulting and COWI. He is also a board director and past-president of the British Columbia Construction Roundtable (BCCR).

“Jesse’s experience and drive make him the perfect leader to take Maven to its next chapter of growth,” says St Germain. “He has a unique ability to motivate and lead teams, develop the best industry relationships and incorporate sustainable business and social principles.”

“I am excited to build on Maven’s profile in our industry as a leader in EPCM services for power utilities and municipal infrastructure,” says Unke.