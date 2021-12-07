Matrix Solutions appoints leader for climate resilience practice

Calgary-headquartered consulting engineering firm Matrix Solutions has hired Quentin Chiotti as practice lead for climate risk and resilience.

Chiotti has worked in the area of climate adaptation since 1993 for public and private organizations. He joins Matrix from Ontario transit agency Metrolinx, which he served as senior advisor for sustainability and as a subject matter expert on climate risk and resilience, helping to develop new design standards for transportation projects accordingly. He has also worked with Environment Canada, Ontario’s ministry of natural resources and Pollution Probe, along with leading his own consultancy from 2010 to 2015.

“Assessing climate change risks and designing resilience into infrastructure requires a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach,” Chiotti says. “I’m excited to be working with Matrix to develop and implement solutions.”

“Climate risk adaptation has become an essential consideration for our clients,” says Matthew Sutton, the firm’s president and CEO. “Quentin’s reputation and with our solid foundation in water resources engineering and environmental sciences position us to be industry leaders.”