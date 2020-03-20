Mary-Ann Bell nominated for SNC-Lavalin board

As part of an ongoing leadership renewal process to support its strategic objectives, consulting engineering firm SNC-Lavalin has nominated Mary-Ann Bell, an industrial engineer by background, to join its board of directors.

Bell is currently a corporate director for the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP) and a director for Nav Canada and Cogeco. After earning her master’s degree in engineering at INRS and Ecole Polytechnique and finance for executive certificate at Harvard Business School, she had a successful career in telecommunications with Bell Canada and Bell Aliant Regional Communications.

“She will be a great addition to the board,” says chair Kevin Lynch, “and has a strong commitment to the success of SNC-Lavalin as a global company, headquartered in Montreal.”

Bell will stand for election by the firm’s shareholders on May 7 at a virtual annual general meeting (AGM), arranged in keeping with public health authorities’ latest guidelines to reduce person-to-person contact during the global COVID-19 pandemic.