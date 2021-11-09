Mark Swan joins LEA Group

Mark Swan, P.Eng., recently joined LEA Group as vice-president (VP) of civil engineering for Canadian municipalities. He is based in St. Catharines, Ont.

Swan has 35 years’ experience with multidisciplinary projects across the municipal infrastructure development and environment sectors, both within Canada and internationally, working for AECOM and Parsons. He has managed projects involving trunk sewers, watermains, reservoirs, pump stations, roadwork and public transit, among other assets.

In his new role, Swan will focus on expanding LEA’s municipal service offerings into new areas, securing more diverse projects and mentoring junior and intermediate staff.

“I started my career at an employee-owned firm many years ago,” he says. “Joining LEA has felt like I am going back to my roots to once again, to experience a close-knit, collaborative, team-oriented culture. This is what attracted me to the firm.”