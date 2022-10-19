LRI Engineering merges with CEP Forensic

“The time is right for consolidation in our space,” says LRI’s CFO.

Fire protection engineering, building code consulting and emergency planning firm LRI Engineering is consolidating with CEP Forensic, in a merger supported by BDC Capital – Growth Equity Partners.

LRI was founded in 1986, is based in Toronto and operates offices in Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. Working for architectural firms and property owners, its services span from building conception and design through occupancy, including fire protection programs, drawing reviews, fire alarm and suppression system design, emergency response planning and training, fire drills and liaising with regulatory authorities.

CEP is a national, multidisciplinary firm with more than 125 employees at offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo and Oshawa, Ont., Laval, Que., Quebec City and Moncton, N.B. Over 40 years, they have handled thousands of projects in a variety of disciplines, from electrical and civil engineering to collision reconstruction

Through the merger, shareholders hope to create a new leader in the field of risk management and technical services, though LRI and CEP will maintain independent branding while providing complementary engineering services.

“The time is right for consolidation in our space,” says Michael Devine, LRI’s chief financial officer (CFO). “Combining the management of LRI and CEP with expertise from BDC Capital bodes well for the future.”

“Keeping the company Canadian-owned is a major priority for us,” adds CEP president and CEO Benoit Godin. “Having BDC Capital on board was the best avenue for our clients, employees and shareholders.”