Loss engineering firm Haag expands into Canada
The nearly 100-year-old company is looking to international expansion.
Haag Global, a 96-year-old forensic engineering and consulting company based in the U.S., has begun its international expansion with the launch of Haag Canada, led by CEO Chris Giffin, P.Eng.
The firm’s core services include construction consulting, loss remediation and mitigation, physical damage quantification and appraisal and risk and project management. Its expertise includes civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, geotechnical and environmental engineering.
Giffin–who in past led Walters Forensic Engineering, Giffin Koerth Forensic Engineering (now -30- Forensic Engineering) and Giffin Corp.–is heading up development of a team of Canadian multidisciplinary professionals and new headquarters (HQ) in downtown Toronto. His team already includes:
- Sasa Dzekic, P.Eng., senior civil and structural engineer (formerly with Southward Consultants and the JNE Group of Companies).
- Peter Ostrowski, P.Eng, senior structural engineer (formerly with Ontario Power Generation (OPG), HITE Engineering and Kiewit).
- Patrick Foisey, senior building envelope expert and appraiser (formerly with Claim Assist Canada (now part of MBC Group), Inside Claims and Roofers Plus).
“It’s clear demand is strong across Canada for unbiased, multi-specialized experts in the growing complex and large loss forensic engineering market,” says Giffin. “Here to answer this call, we are confident Haag Canada will prove a vital resource for legal and insurance providers across the country.”
