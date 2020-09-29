Canadian Consulting Engineer

Loss engineering firm Haag expands into Canada

The nearly 100-year-old company is looking to international expansion.

September 29, 2020   By CCE


Haag Canada team

Left to right: Chris Giffin, Sasa Dzekic, Peter Ostrowski and Patrick Foisey. Photos courtesy Haag Canada.

Haag Global, a 96-year-old forensic engineering and consulting company based in the U.S., has begun its international expansion with the launch of Haag Canada, led by CEO Chris Giffin, P.Eng.

The firm’s core services include construction consulting, loss remediation and mitigation, physical damage quantification and appraisal and risk and project management. Its expertise includes civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, geotechnical and environmental engineering.

Giffin–who in past led Walters Forensic Engineering, Giffin Koerth Forensic Engineering (now -30- Forensic Engineering) and Giffin Corp.–is heading up development of a team of Canadian multidisciplinary professionals and new headquarters (HQ) in downtown Toronto. His team already includes:

“It’s clear demand is strong across Canada for unbiased, multi-specialized experts in the growing complex and large loss forensic engineering market,” says Giffin. “Here to answer this call, we are confident Haag Canada will prove a vital resource for legal and insurance providers across the country.”

