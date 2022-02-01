Loring promotes engineers at Toronto office

Loring Consulting Engineers, which specializes in building systems design and energy efficiency projects, has promoted five employees at its Toronto office.

Avash Joshi, P.Eng., and Ryan Snow, P.Eng., have both been named associate vice-president (AVP). Joshi is a mechanical engineer who leads teams in computational fluid dynamics simulations, commissioning and energy auditing for design and renovation projects. Snow manages the electrical engineering team’s efforts to deliver projects in risk-averse and highly technical environments.

Meanwhile, Youness Aitouny, Tarek Ghareeb, P.Eng., and Jack Zhang have been promoted to associate. Aitouny has more than eight years’ experience with mechanical system designs, commissioning and energy efficiency upgrades. Ghareeb is an electrical engineer experienced in design, project management, contract administration and site supervision. And finally, Zhang has more than 20 years’ experience in system design and installation of electrical building systems.

“We congratulate each of them on their well-deserved promotions,” says Loring senior vice-president (SVP) and Toronto office principal-in-charge Nigel Bastiampillai, P.Eng., “and wish them success in their new roles.”