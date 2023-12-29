Loring Consulting Engineers promotes COO to CEO

Loring Consulting Engineers, which operates in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, has promoted Oneil Gayle to CEO. He succeeds Michael DesRochers, who will retain the role of chair.

Gayle studied mechanical engineering before joining Loring in 2002 as an intern. Over the years, he rose to mechanical engineer, associate, senior associate, assistant group leader, vice-president (VP), principal, senior VP (SVP) and, in 2016, chief operating officer (COO). His accomplishments include creating and leading the firm’s energy services and commissioning group, initiating a mentoring program for young talent and championing expansion into new market sectors and regions.

In his new role, Gayle will work alongside DesRochers and principal Steve Kenah on Loring’s executive committee, with responsibility for the overall management and strategic direction of the firm.

“Oneil’s elevation to CEO is part of Loring’s long-term transition planning and recognizes his significant accomplishments and contributions,” says DesRochers.

“My goal is to continue the legacy of our founder, Joe Loring,” says Gayle. “I want Loring always to be the place where young engineers and professionals come to build careers, tackling challenges of the built environment and engineering solutions for the future.”