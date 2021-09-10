Linxon appoints CEO

The board of directors for construction engineering company Linxon, part of SNC-Lavalin, has appointed Stefan Reisacher CEO.

“Stefan has successfully led the company as interim CEO since March 2021,” explains Steve Morriss, chair. “After conducting a comprehensive search of internal and external candidates, the board has selected him because of his values, leadership style, experience, passion and performance. We have confidence in his abilities and collaborative approach to see the company into the future.”

Founded in 2018, Linxon specializes in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of carbon-neutral substations for the electric power industry. Reisacher has experience in engineering and across the industry, having held senior roles at Alstom and ABB before he joined Linxon’s management team.

“It is an honour to accept the CEO position as Linxon celebrates its third birthday,” says Reisacher. “As a team, we have made great strides in a short period and are completely focused on growing the business.”