Lea senior project manager Otto Steenkamp dies

Otto Steenkamp, who dedicated more than 20 years’ service to Lea Consulting, passed away on Dec. 22, 2023.

Educated in Johannesburg, South Africa, Steenkamp earned a B.Sc. in civil engineering in 1977. He worked in both the public and private sectors, in various engineering and contract administration roles, before moving to Canada in 2001.

Steenkamp worked briefly for Earth Tech (later acquired by AECOM) before joining Lea’s contract administration practice area in 2003. Over the following 15 years, he turned that small team into Lea’s largest division in Ontario, serving as senior project manager. He also joined the firm’s board of directors, where he played a pivotal role in expanding service offerings in both size and scope.

Beyond Lea, Steenkamp was a member of ACEC-Ontario’s contract administration subcommittee from 2011 to 2023.

Advertisement

“He was a highly respected figure in the consulting engineering community and a ‘fixer’ and ‘advisor’ to all who knew him,” says Terry Wallace, Lea’s president. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and those who had the privilege of working alongside him.”