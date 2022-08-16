LEA hires regional manager for Western Ontario

Civil engineering firm LEA Consulting has hired Lorne Emery as its regional manager for Western Ontario.

Emery earned his diploma in business administration at Hamilton’s McMaster University and is a practising certified technician with the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT). He has more than 38 years’ experience in the development of municipal infrastructure, including trunk sewers, watermains, trenchless water supply installations, pump stations, roadwork, public transit and waterfronts.

In his new role, Emery will focus on enhancing and expanding LEA’s municipal services into new areas and more diverse projects. He will also recruit talent to staff LEA’s new office in Windsor, Ont.

“I am excited to start this new phase of my career, helping build a strong presence for LEA in Western Ontario for many years to come,” he says. “I look forward to continuing to build new—and strengthen existing—relationships with clients.”