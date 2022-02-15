Krista Akerman joins JLR as mechanical and electrical manager

Krista Akerman, P.Eng., has joined J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) as manager of its mechanical and electrical department in Sudbury, Ont.

After graduating from the University of Waterloo with a mechanical engineering degree, Akerman gained 15 years’ experience in the commercial buildings, industrial and mining markets, working for Heat Transfer Solutions Engineering (HTS Engineering) and Black Rock Engineering. In her new role, she joins Stephanie Campbell and Darren Radley, P.Eng., in overseeing JLR’s operations in Sudbury, where the firm has 65 staff; and she succeeds Matt Weaver, P.Eng., who was recently appointed manager of project delivery.

“I am very excited to join the JLR family,” she says. “I look forward to being part of this collaborative environment and contributing to the firm’s success.”

“Krista shares JLR’s core values and will be instrumental in expanding the Sudbury office’s mechanical and electrical engineering reach,” says JLR president and CEO Saverio Parrotta. “We look forward to the experience and enthusiasm she brings.”