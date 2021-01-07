Knight Piésold promotes engineer to managing principal

Vancouver-headquartered Knight Piésold Canada has appointed Craig Hall managing principal. He will lead the mining-focused consulting engineering firm’s office in North Bay, Ont.

Hall has been with the office for 17 years, having started out as a staff engineer after graduating from the University of Waterloo with a degree in geological engineering. Last year, he was promoted to specialist geotechnical engineer.

Over the course of his career, Hall has been involved in the planning, design, construction, operation and closure of mine waste and water management facilities and related infrastructure across the Americas, Europe and Africa.

With this latest promotion, Hall succeeds Robert Mercer, who has stepped down from the role, but will remain a principal with the company and continue to support its clients.