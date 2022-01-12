Canadian Consulting Engineer

Klohn Crippen Berger appoints new president

He joined the firm in 2000.

January 12, 2022  By CCE



Ryan Douglas

Photo courtesy KCB.

Ryan Douglas, P.Eng., has been appointed president of Vancouver-headquartered Klohn Crippen Berger (KCB), effective January 1, 2022.

He succeeds Len Murray, P.Eng., who stepped down from the role at the end of 2021. As part of KCB’s succession plan, Murray will remain KCB’s CEO in 2022.

Douglas began his consulting engineering career in South Africa 28 years ago. His technical experience focuses on civil, hydrotechnical and geotechnical engineering.

He joined KCB in 2000, became a principal in 2013 and was promoted to vice-president (VP) of its power and transportation business unit in 2018. He also holds executive positions within the company governing subsidiaries, risk assessment and international corporate compliance. As president, he will manage day-to-day operations and facilitate further growth

“I am looking forward to working closely with the principals, associates and senior management to continue the strong growth KCB has experienced under Len’s leadership,” says Douglas.

