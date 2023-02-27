KGS promotes six leaders

Consulting engineering firm KGS Group recently promoted six employees to leadership positions.

Sean Bayer, P.Eng., has been named associate principal. He has more than 25 years’ experience, currently oversees the firm’s Saskatchewan municipal group from Regina and specializes in water treatment, wastewater and civil engineering development projects.

Bruce Belmore, P.Eng., has been appointed principal, the most senior role. He worked for Morrison Hershfield, himself (operating as Trialpha Consulting), AECOM and WSP before joining KGS in 2021. He currently leads the firm’s transportation group from Regina.

Bonnie Hoffensetz has been named associate principal. She has 24 years’ experience and is currently a senior environmental scientist and assistant department head at KGS’ Winnipeg office. Her expertise includes contaminated site assessment and remediation.

Stefan Kohnen, P.Eng., has also been appointed principal. He has a background in mechanical engineering, supports the hydropower sector and, as a regional manager, is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the firm’s services from its offices in Mississauga, Ont.

Lee Peters, P.Eng., is now associate principal. With more than 25 years’ experience, she joined KGS in 2005 and is a senior environmental engineer, project manager, head of the firm’s Regina geoenvironmental department and member of the board of directors.

Dino Philopoulos, P.Eng., has been named associate principal. As regional manager of KGS’ Saskatchewan offices from Regina, his expertise includes structural design, construction services, project management, contract administration and structural asset rehabilitation.

“I am excited to bolster our leadership team with these appointments,” says Rick Martin, president. “They bring diverse perspectives and a breadth of expertise that will help us keep pace with the ever-evolving needs of our clients.”