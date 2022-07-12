KGS Group promotes principals

"it was time to acknowledge their contributions to the growth and success of our company." - Rick Martin, president.

Canadian consulting engineering firm KGS Group has promoted seven long-time employees to the position of principal, its most senior role. The appointments took effect on July 1.

Dami Adedapo, P.Eng., has more than 20 years’ experience in geotechnical and earthquake engineering, including 15 with KGS, for which he has served as head of the geotechnical group, lead geotechnical engineer and project manager.

David S. Brown, P.Eng., has worked at KGS for 24 years and oversees its water resources groups, responsible for the design, analysis and implementation of a wide variety of hydrologic and hydraulic projects.

Jason Mann has more than 24 years’ experience in geoscience, including 23 with KGS, for which he is currently head of the environmental group. He provides technical input for flood control, hydroe, mine closure, industrial and institutional projects.

Gord McPhail, P.Eng., has spent 33 years with KGS, serving as project manager and structural and hydraulic technical specialist for the design of new or renewed dams, spillways, canals, penstocks and hydro projects.

Adam Pawlikewich, P.Eng., has more than 20 years’ experience as an electric engineer. He oversees project management and electrical design services for utility and energy clients’ planning and construction projects.

Colin Siepman, P.Eng., is a senior structural engineer with more than 25 years’ experience in planning, design, inspection and contract administration for projects, including the assessment and rehabilitation of structures and foundations.

Finally, Hugh Williams, P.Eng., has more than 25 years’ experience in mechanical engineering and consulting, specializing in projects for clients in food processing, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, oil, gas, water resources, power generation, aerospace, pulp and paper.

“While these individuals have served as senior leaders at KGS for many years, it was time to acknowledge their contributions to the growth and success of our company,” says Rick Martin, president. “Our future is in good hands with these leaders, who bring a wealth of seasoned expertise and capabilities.”

The newly appointed principals will remain a key part of client projects, providing oversight and mentorship as they take on greater leadership responsibilities.