KGS acquires Soli Solutions to expand transportation services

Winnipeg-headquartered multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm KGS Group has acquired Soli Solutions, a civil engineering firm specializing in the design and construction of transportation infrastructure.

With its head office in Regina, Soli focuses on construction management and administration for large and heavy civil projects across Saskatchewan, including highways and infrastructure.

“Soli is regarded as a prominent leader in transportation engineering in Saskatchewan,” says Rick Martin, president of KGS. “Their team will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional services to our clients in Saskatchewan and beyond.”

“Merging our resources and expertise represents a significant milestone in our journey to be a leader across Canada,” says Aryian Farahani, co-founder and principal at Soli. “We are excited to join KGS Group and for what the future holds.”