Keller Engineering acquires Criterium-Jansen Engineers

Ottawa-based multidisciplinary post-construction building science firm Keller Engineering has acquired Criterium-Jansen Engineers (CJE) in Orangeville, Ont., which specializes in building inspection services for commercial, industrial and residential properties.

While Keller already operates in Ontario and Alberta, the acquisition will allow it to expand its building assessment, repair and renewal consulting services specifically in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Southern Ontario.

“Together, we will innovate and drive improvement, while providing the best possible services and value to our clients,” says Henry Jansen, P.Eng., president and co-owner of CJE, who started the business in 2007. “We will lead the market and achieve long-term success.”

CJE will now be known as ‘Keller Engineering (formerly Criterium-Jansen Engineers),’ but most other aspects of the business will continue as usual. Most notably, Jansen and his co-owner, vice-president (VP) Marilyn Jansen, will maintain management operations of what will now become a regional office.

“Keller and CJE share many of the same values and culture,” says Keller president and shareholder Justin Tudor. “Together, we offer our clients a combined 58 years of experience in providing engineering excellence. This deal is a natural fit and we look forward to building on the excellent business relationships established by Henry, Marilyn and their team.”