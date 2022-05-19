KCB promotes VPs

Vancouver-based consulting engineering firm Klohn Crippen Berger (KCB) has promoted Bob Chambers, P.Eng., to vice-president (VP) of technical and business risk management. He succeeds Alex Sy, P.Eng., who recently announced his retirement.

Chambers (pictured, left) has more than 30 years’ experience in the site assessment, design and environmental aspects of tailings, mine rock and water management. He first joined KCB in 1986 and has served as regional manager and, most recently, VP of the firm’s mining environmental group.

Succeeding him in that position—and thus becoming KCB’s first-ever woman VP—is Mary-Jane Piggott, P.Eng. (pictured, right), who has more than 20 years’ experience in investigation, design and management for mining, civil and water resource projects. After working for GHD, she joined KCB in 2011, became the first North American regional manager for its mining environmental group in 2019 and was promoted to principal in 2020.

“This is an extremely well-deserved promotion for Mary-Jane and I have no doubt she will follow in Bob’s footsteps and do a standout job in leading and continuing to build the group from strength to strength,” says KCB president Ryan Douglas.