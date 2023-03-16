KCB promotes VP for Alberta

Consulting engineering firm Klohn Crippen Berger (KCB) has promoted Joseph Quinn, P.Eng, to the vice-president of its operations in Alberta.

Quinn joined KCB’s Calgary office in 2009 as senior geotechnical engineer. After leading its advanced geotechnics and numerical modelling team, he was named associate in 2013 and principal in 2020. He also moved to York, England, in 2018 to open a new office and expand the firm’s European presence.

Over the years, Quinn has worked on mining projects in Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia. As a tailings dam designer and reviewer for large projects, he has also been sought as an advisor to investigation panels relating to recent tailings dam failures.

“Joe is an internationally renowned engineer,” says KCB president and CEO Ryan Douglas, “and I am confident he will bring the same passion, drive and leadership to running the Alberta business unit as he has in growing our U.K. operations over the last several years.”