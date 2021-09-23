Johnson Controls joins Digital Twin Consortium

Johnson Controls has joined the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), which helps develop requirements for new standards across built environments, so as to help align providers and system integrators.

The DTC focuses on consistent design methods, open-source collaboration and the development of best practices for digital twins, which are virtual representations of real-world entities and processes, synchronized at a specified frequency and fidelity. Other prominent members include Autodesk, Microsoft, GE Digital and Northrop Grumman.

“We advocate for the benefits of the digital twin concept among our partners and customers,” says Vijay Sankaran, vice-president (VP) and chief technology officer (CTO) for Johnson Controls. “We expect connections with DTC members to be a tremendous driver of innovation.”

“The value of this membership comes from aligning digital and physical products—namely, our OpenBlue suite of ‘healthy building’ technologies—with DTC to ensure the interoperability of our customers’ investments,” adds Jason Pelski, the company’s director of digital platforms.

Advertisement

Among Johnson Controls’ offerings is OpenBlue Digital Twin, a managed service for mapping ‘smart buildings’ through the harmonization and analysis of facility-wide data.