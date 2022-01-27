JLR promotes three leaders

Ontario-based consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted three internal candidates to leadership positions.

Jim Evenson, P.Eng., has been appointed chief mechanical engineer. He is an associate who has worked at JLR for more than 20 years, most recently as manager of the firm’s Ottawa mechanical department.

“I look forward to building on our great successes in the mechanical discipline, as well as JLR as a whole,” says Evenson.

Jason Chahal, P.Eng., succeeds Evenson in his previous role, which involves overseeing the day-to-day tasks of the Ottawa mechanical group. He has served JLR for more than 15 years as a senior mechanical engineer and associate.

“I am very excited about the opportunity and the future of JLR,” Chahal says. “The Ottawa mechanical group is a strong team with great prospects moving into the future,” says Chahal. “I am looking forward to the new role and grateful for the work put in by the past leadership and the support of my colleagues.”

Finally, senior structural designer and associate Mike Shook has been promoted to design technology manager, a newly defined role within the firm’s project delivery discipline. He has a wide range of experience delivering complex and multidisciplinary projects.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to refine our workflows and procedures,” he says. “There are exciting times ahead with rapid advancements in building information modelling (BIM) tools.”