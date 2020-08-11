JLR promotes manager in Ottawa

Engineering, architecture, planning and project management firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Lucie Dalrymple, P.Eng., to manager of planning and development for its two Ottawa offices.

Dalrymple has been with JLR since 1992, when she joined its civil engineering and planning department shortly after graduating from the University of Ottawa. She has 28 years’ experience of hands-on involvement in designing and building large residential and commercial sites.

In her new role, she will continue to work closely with JLR’s Ottawa team.

“We are excited to leverage Lucie’s extensive professional experience to support the continued expansion and growth of our planning and development team,” says Ryan Matthews, M.Sc., P.Eng., JLR’s municipal market chief. “Her knowledge, experience and long tenure at JLR make her an ideal leader for our professionals.”