JLR promotes leaders in Ottawa and North Bay

Consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Karla Ferrey, P.Eng., to manager of planning and development for its Ottawa civil and planning department and Rikki-Lynn Dubien, P.Eng., to manager of its North Bay office.

Ferrey originally joined JLR as an intern 15 years ago, while studying civil engineering at Ottawa’s Carleton University. Since then, she has risen from engineer-in-training (EIT) to civil engineer to associate.

“I’m so grateful for the 15 years of mentorship I have received at JLR, especially from past leadership,” she says. “I’m excited for this new adventure and being part of the continued success of the Ottawa planning and development group.”

Also a veteran of JLR’s Ottawa office, Dubien recently moved back to her hometown of North Bay, Ont.

“In my new role, I’m excited to support the North Bay office staff in achieving their professional goals,” she says. “As manager, I’m looking forward to implementing technology to streamline workloads and encourage collaboration.”

“These two leaders represent the voice of a generation we’re eager to hear from at our leadership table,” says JLR president and CEO Saverio Parrotta. “The appointment of internal candidates is a testament to our investment in staff and encouraging advancement and mentorship at all levels. Both bring an in-depth understanding of JLR’s markets and disciplines and are able to inspire staff to succeed.”