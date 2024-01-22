JLR promotes chief of municipal infrastructure and planning

Consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Jane Wilson, P.Eng., to municipal infrastructure and planning market chief. She is based in Guelph, Ont.

Wilson graduated with B.Sc. in geological engineering at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) before completing an M.Sc. at the University of Guelph in 2013. She joined JLR soon thereafter as an environmental engineer-in-training (EIT) and has been with the firm ever since, rising from environmental engineer to associate, senior environmental engineer and, most recently, office manager.

In her new role, Wilson will lead the expansion of JLR’s client base across Ontario by enhancing services, building strong relationships within the firm and externally and ensuring communities can access safe, reliable infrastructure.

“My interest in was sparked in the wake of the Walkerton water tragedy,” she says. “Now, with over a decade as a key player building JLR’s Guelph office, I’m excited to be a driving force for clients seeking to meet community infrastructure and planning needs.”

Advertisement

She succeeds Ryan Matthews, P.Eng., who remains an executive director at JLR.

“Jane’s knowledge of the municipal sector, broad industry experience and extensive network are tremendous assets as we continue to expand our services in the infrastructure, planning and transportation sectors,” he says.