JLR promotes chief environmental engineer

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed Darren Radey, P.Eng., to lead a newly created discipline as its first chief environmental engineer.

Radey spent nearly 20 years at R.V. Anderson Associates (RVA) before joining JLR in 2018 as senior environmental engineer. Since then, he has become an associate and managed the firm’s civil, planning and environmental group in Sudbury, Ont.

In his new role, he will lead the development and expansion of staff—including water treatment and waste management experts—across the firm to better meet clients’ technical and project delivery needs in the environmental sector. They will undertake studies, investigations, assessments, master plans, designs (conceptual, preliminary and detailed), construction tender documents and contract administration services.

“My career focus has been on safe water and wastewater treatment,” says Radey. “I still enjoy solving problems and learning new things after close to 25 years as an engineer. I’m excited to be helping people on a bigger scale in an exciting field.”

“Darren is a team player who truly enjoys collaborating with staff, clients and partners,” says Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “He will grow the environmental engineering discipline and bolster our multidisciplinary efforts.”