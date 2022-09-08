JLR promotes chief and manager of project delivery

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Matt Weaver, P.Eng., from manager to chief of project delivery. The firm has also promoted Sue Howson from senior project manager to succeed Weaver in his previous role.

Weaver, based in Sudbury, Ont., has 15 years’ experience in electrical engineering and technical project management. He has led large teams and solved complex challenges for JLR since joining the firm as an intern in 2010. In his new role, he will oversee its proposal, design technology, marketing, communications and project management teams.

“Matt’s been part of project delivery since its infancy at JLR,” says Saverio Parrotta, president and CEO. “His approachable and collaborative management style is an asset. He has a proven track record of managing people and delivering projects to fruition.”

Howson, based in Timmins, Ont., has nearly 30 years’ experience in architecture, construction, project management, estimating, health, safety and teaching. She has managed building maintenance, renovation and construction projects. Having joined in JLR in 2021, she will now oversee a team of project managers, co-ordinators and administrators.

“I’m blessed to work at JLR,” she says. “I love the collaborative atmosphere of the firm and its commitment to clients. I want to build on the existing foundation of this department and further develop tools and processes to enhance project delivery.”

“Sue has received accolades for her analysis, problem-solving and leadership skills,” says Parrotta. “Her experience and strong skill set make her the perfect choice to manage our project delivery team.”