JLR elects two new directors to board

Shareholders of J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) have elected Jim Steele, P.Eng., and Neil Farr, P.Eng., as members of the employee-owned firm’s 11-person board of directors.

Steele joined JLR in 2001 as an engineer-in-training (EIT) and is currently a senior environmental engineer and manager of the firm’s office in Kingston, Ont. With experience in municipal infrastructure design, project management, alternative-delivery construction (such as design-build) and acting as a technical advisor to clients, he has been responsible for the design and contract administration of large, complex water and wastewater treatment projects.

Farr began his consulting career with LCI Engineering, which JLR acquired in 2020, and is now a senior mechanical engineer and industrial market chief for the firm. His 23 years’ experience includes extensive work in the biorefinery and industrial production facility sectors, with expertise in the design, fabrication and construction of boilers, pressure vessels, steam, piping and related systems.

As directors, Steele and Farr take on duties related to the corporate governance and executive leadership of the Ottawa-headquartered firm.

“Both Jim and Neil have a passion for engineering and truly love the work they do,” says JLR president and CEO Saverio Parrotta. “They are deeply committed to the sustainable growth and continued success of the firm.”