JLR appoints Sudbury architectural and structural department manager

Consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards (JLR) has appointed Stephanie Campbell manager of its architectural and structural department in Sudbury, Ont. She succeeds Raimondo Cuda, who has been promoted to chief architect.

Campbell both joined JLR and moved to Sudbury in 2020. She has worked in the industry since 2013, primarily designing educational institutions, residential spaces and care facilities. Her specialties include condition assessment reports, building code analysis, feasibility studies and co-ordination of construction drawings and specifications. She is a member of the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA), the Saskatchewan Association of Architects (SAA) and the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC).

“I am very excited for this new role,” she says. “The Sudbury office exemplifies JLR’s integrated architectural and engineering expertise and we are proud of our contributions to the built environment in Northern Ontario. We have a diverse staff with a wide range of skill sets. I look forward to drawing on the personal skills of the staff, mentoring and managing them on a day-to-day basis and helping them grow in their careers.”

“Stephanie is a natural leader,” says Cuda. “She is incredibly detail-oriented and approachable.”