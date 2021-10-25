JLR appoints new chief structural engineer

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed Shamim Zubery, P.Eng., chief structural engineer.

Zubery has more than 27 years’ experience in the structural analysis, design and co-ordination of a wide range of complex structures. He has worked with NORR, KEO and, most recently, EXP.

He was brought on to helm JLR’s structural engineering practice for his management experience, technical capabilities and leadership skills.

“My work has taken me to Asia, the Middle East and North America,” he says. “I have worked on highly specialized projects alongside some of the world’s best architects. I am passionate about tall buildings, dynamic analysis, performance-based design and precast engineering.”

In his new role with JLR, based in Guelph, Ont., Zubery succeeds Brent Whaley, P.Eng., who is moving into a new role as senior consultant.

“I welcome Shamim to the team,” says Whaley. “All of us at JLR are enthusiastic about his plans for the structural team. I am now looking forward to devoting time to alternative delivery and sustainable design.”