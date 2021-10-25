Canadian Consulting Engineer

JLR appoints new chief structural engineer

He has worked with NORR, KEO and EXP.

October 25, 2021  By CCE



Shamim Zubery

Photo courtesy JLR.

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed Shamim Zubery, P.Eng., chief structural engineer.

Zubery has more than 27 years’ experience in the structural analysis, design and co-ordination of a wide range of complex structures. He has worked with NORR, KEO and, most recently, EXP.

He was brought on to helm JLR’s structural engineering practice for his management experience, technical capabilities and leadership skills.

“My work has taken me to Asia, the Middle East and North America,” he says. “I have worked on highly specialized projects alongside some of the world’s best architects. I am passionate about tall buildings, dynamic analysis, performance-based design and precast engineering.”

Advertisement

In his new role with JLR, based in Guelph, Ont., Zubery succeeds Brent Whaley, P.Eng., who is moving into a new role as senior consultant.

“I welcome Shamim to the team,” says Whaley. “All of us at JLR are enthusiastic about his plans for the structural team. I am now looking forward to devoting time to alternative delivery and sustainable design.”

Categories

Companies & People

Related tags

exp
J.L. Richards
JLR
KEO
NORR
performance-based design
precast engineering
structural analysis
Structural engineering
Tall Buildings
Print this page

Related Stories
JLR appoints new chief mechanical engineer
Veteran structural engineer joins Stantec in Ottawa
Structural engineer Georgi Minkov joins Ojdrovic Engineering
JLR names new Chief Electrical Engineer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*