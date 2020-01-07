JLR appoints new chief mechanical engineer

Ottawa-headquartered multidisciplinary firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed Joël Primeau, P.Eng, its new chief mechanical engineer.

Primeau has more than 30 years’ industry experience and first joined JLR in June 2019 as senior mechanical design engineer. In his new role, he leads the firm’s mechanical engineering practice.

“I’ve worked in the public sector, the private sector, design, facilities management, sales and teaching,” says Primeau. “My experience fits nicely with JLR’s plans for the mechanical group. Our focus will gradually shift from the traditional role of strictly delivering construction documents to being true technical advisors.”

He succeeds Michael Duivenvoorden, who held the role for the past six years and will continue to serve JLR as a senior consultant.

“Joël has a different approach and perspective and I’m quite excited to be working with him,” says Duivendoorden. “I have enjoyed watching the mechanical team grow, but I can now get back into engineering on multidisciplinary, process-driven projects, sharing my knowledge with staff and working with clients again.”