JLR appoints manager of project delivery

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Matt Weaver, P.Eng., to the position of manager of project delivery.

Weaver has 14 years’ experience in electrical engineering and technical project management, including 11 years with JLR, starting as an intern and most recently serving as manager of the firm’s office in Sudbury, Ont. He has led industrial and commercial projects through detailed design, construction, commissioning and close-out. He is a member of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

“It’s hard to leave the mechanical and electrical groups, but it’s the right time for a new challenge,” says Weaver.

In his new role, he will oversee a multidisciplinary team of proposal co-ordinators and project managers, co-ordinators and delivery support staff, working closely with Tracy O’Brien, chief of project delivery.

“Matt brings proven success in managing people and delivering complex projects,” says Saverio Parrotta, president of JLR. “He’s a great choice to take the helm. I’m excited to see what he will do with this new role.”