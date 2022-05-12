JLR appoints manager for legal and corporate affairs

Ottawa-headquartered consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Mark Asfar from in-house legal counsel to manager of legal and corporate affairs.

After articling and beginning his career in as a lawyer at Momentum Business Law in Kanata, Ont., Asfar joined JLR two years ago, in April 2020. He has been responsible for providing advice on day-to-day corporate, employment and commercial law matters, conducting reviews and negotiations for projects and handling miscellaneous legal-adjacent matters.

In his new role, Asfar will continue with those responsibilities and take over leadership of JLR’s administrative, legal and document retention staff teams.

“I enjoy problem solving and creating positive outcomes for our clients,” he says. “JLR is both a professional and fun work environment, with a shared sense of pride and ownership for our accomplishments.”

“Mark is deeply valued for his hands-on experience, legal expertise and practical knowledge,” says Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “He is the right choice to foster collaboration and trust within and outside the firm.”