JLR appoints leader for Indigenous market

He joined the firm in 2020.

Grant Campbell

Photo courtesy JLR.

J.L. Richards & Associates has promoted Grant Campbell, P.Eng., to leader for the Indigenous market, where he will work to expand the consulting engineering firm’s client base and business opportunities.

Campbell is a civil engineer with JLR’s office in Sudbury, Ont. He served co-op terms with Metric Contracting Services, R.J. Burnside & Associates, Peto McCallum, Conestoga-Rovers & Associates (CRA) (now part of GHD), PCL and MTE Consultants and worked for Gamsby and Mannerow (now part of GM BluePlan), Stantec and Urban Systems before joining JLR in 2020.

Over the past two years, he helped develop and present to the JLR board of directors a marketing plan to establish the firm’s presence in the Indigenous market.

“I have been working closely with Indigenous communities throughout Canada,” says Campbell. “Witnessing firsthand the positive impact our projects can have on these communities has further solidified my dedication to this role.”

“Grant’s journey with JLR has always centred around the unique delivery of work with Indigenous communities,” says Saverio Parrotta, president and CEO. “He is a driven and passionate individual.”

