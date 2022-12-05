JLR appoints leader for buildings market

Ottawa-headquartered J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Bogdan Burzawa, P.Eng., to building markets chief.

Burzawa joined JLR as a mechanical engineering intern in 2007 and served the firm as a mechanical engineer from 2010 to 2017. Most recently, he has been an associate and senior mechanical engineer since 2018. His experience has involved complete projects in more than 24 countries around the world.

In his new role, he will work closely with other leaders within the organization to deploy the firm’s business plan for the buildings market. He will be responsible for overall strategic direction and market growth.

“The role is one of leadership and support,” he says. “I view the market as a complex system. As a facilitator, I hope to establish the boundaries of our operation, cultivate key success drivers and amplify positive results.”

“Bogdan is a perfect fit in this role, as he embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaboration, while bringing sound business, project management and technical skills through direct involvement in multidisciplinary projects,” says JLR president and CEO Saverio Parrotta. “He has successfully delivered many complex projects across Canada and internationally, using various delivery methods.”