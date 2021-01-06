JLR appoints eight associates

Ottawa-based J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed eight new associates for 2021, representing a variety of disciplines and markets. The company refers to the role of associate as “equivalent to partner of the firm.”

“Associates play an important part in defining the strategic direction of the company and in challenging us to develop and grow year after year,” says JLR’s president, Guy Cormier, P.Eng.

The new members of the firm’s senior leadership team include (listed in alphabetical order by surname):

Tamara Gauthier, CPA, CMA, chief of corporate services.

Robert Langlois, P.Eng., FEC, PMP, senior civil engineer.

Matthew Morkem, P.Eng., senior civil engineer.

Tracy O’Brien, PMP, chief of project delivery.

Joël Primeau, P.Eng., ing., LEED AP, HBDP, chief mechanical engineer.

Steve Saxton, P.Eng., senior civil engineer.

Sarah Vereault, RPP, MCIP, senior planner.

Jane Wilson, M.Sc., P.Eng., senior environmental engineer.

“We are pleased to have such a broad spectrum of disciplines and markets represented by the associates,” says JLR’s CEO, Saverio Parrotta, P.Eng. “We look forward to seeing the ways they will further diversify and enhance our corporate leadership.”