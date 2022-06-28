JLR appoints chief energy systems engineer

He became an associate with the firm earlier this year.

Ottawa-headquartered consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has promoted Jarrett Carriere, P.Eng., to chief energy systems engineer.

In his previous role as senior energy systems engineer, Carriere became an associate with the firm earlier this year, having helped grow its energy systems group, which was established as a key market in 2018. His experience includes energy modelling, system performance analysis, energy system design, data-driven optimization and renewable energy.

“Jarrett has led numerous initiatives to bring solid and sustainable energy solutions into engineering services, architecture and planning,” says Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “He brings an in-depth understanding of the services we provide in energy systems and is in a position to leverage the team’s drive.”

In his new role, he leads that team.

“I want to build on JLR’s experience to grow the team,” says Carriere, “and the firm’s portfolio.”