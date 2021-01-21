JLR appoints chief architect

A new chief architect has taken the helm at engineering, architecture and planning firm J.L. Richards (JLR): Raimondo Cuda, a long-time employee and senior architect.

Cuda has been with JLR for more 20 years. He began his career as an architectural designer, then rose to senior architect, associated and manager of the firm’s office in Sudbury, Ont. He has designed commercial, industrial, administrative, institutional and educational facilities and contributed to retrofits, additions and renovations.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow the architectural group,” he says. “I’m interested in developing business opportunities, continuing to mentor staff and providing support to JLR’s other disciplines as part of an integrated team.”