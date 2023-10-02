JLR appoints alternative delivery market chief

J.L. Richards & Associates has promoted Duncan Young, P.Eng., to alternative delivery market chief.

Based in Guelph, Ont., Young holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, with a focus on structures, and a master’s degree in construction management. He first joined JLR as a co-op student in 2005 and went on to serve as a structural engineering intern. Over the years, he rose from structural engineer to associate, senior structural engineer, senior project manager and senior associate.

With 16 years’ experience, Young has helped deliver projects under multiple contract types. His expertise extends to new public infrastructure, institutional research facilities, industrial expansions, studies, condition assessments and renovations of existing facilities.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the development and management of design and construction projects delivered through alternative delivery contract models, such as design-build, integrated project delivery (IPD) and public private partnerships (P3s). He plans to expand his team’s project portfolio across JLR’s core market sectors, collaborating with JLR’s existing network of contractor partners and owners while also forging new relationships in the industry.

“The alternative delivery market provides an opportunity to work on some of the most challenging projects,” he says. “JLR has a strong tradition of completing projects in this area and I am looking forward to building on that tradition in my new role. I have always had a passion for large-scale and complex projects.”

“Duncan is a strong leader who can successfully lead important projects in a fast-paced environment and produce excellent results,” says Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “His experience equips him to take on the challenges of this new role and to lead the firm’s growth in the alternative delivery market.”