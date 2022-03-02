JLR appoints 19 new associates

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed 19 new associates, an all-time high in the Ottawa-headquartered consulting engineering firm’s 66-year history.

(By way of comparison, last year the firm appointed eight associates.)

The new associates for 2022 are:

Theresa Ayre, senior architect.

Toby Barton, P.Eng., senior mechanical engineer.

Sébastien Bernard, P.Eng., senior structural engineer.

Jarrett Carriere, P.Eng., senior energy systems engineer.

Brian Davies, P.Eng., mechanical department.

Neil Farr, P.Eng., industrial market chief.

Jason Ferrigan, senior planner.

Brad Gillies, P.Eng., senior structural engineer.

Russel Hunt, P.Eng., senior electrical engineer.

Derek Koziol, P.Eng., senior civil engineer.

Seth Maguire, electrical and software department manager.

Brennan McGurn, P.Eng., senior electrical engineer.

Jordan Morrissette, P.Eng., senior environmental engineer.

Bobby Pettigrew, P.Eng., senior water resources engineer.

Tyler Rosen, P.Eng., senior civil engineer.

Susan Shi, P.Eng., senior environmental engineer.

Lauren Toikka, P.Eng., senior structural engineer.

Jill Tymchak, P.Eng., senior energy systems engineer.

Chris Wolfert, P.Eng., senior mechanical engineer.

“This year’s associates reflect the diversity of JLR’s markets and multidisciplinary engineering, architecture and planning expertise,” says president and CEO Saverio Parrotta. “We are confident they will enhance our corporate leadership team.”

JLR is 100% employee-owned and operated; 75% of its 400-plus employees are company shareholders. This corporate structure is intended to empower them to contribute actively to the firm’s entrepreneurial culture and direction.