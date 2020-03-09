JLR acquires LCI

J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has acquired LCI Engineering to further diversify its services for the industrial market. Both firms are based in Ottawa.

Founded in 1994, LCI is a mechanical and electrical engineering firm with a 40-person staff and extensive project experience in the plant and heavy industrial sectors. For the time being, the team will continue to operate at its current location and under its existing banner. After JLR’s new office is completed, the teams will be integrated.

“This is an excellent time to join JLR,” says LCI co-founder Marc-André Lussier. “We are excited for what this means for the future of our team and the level of service we can provide to our clients.”

“Welcoming the LCI team means we can offer existing clients of both firms more specialized engineering, architecture and planning expertise,” says Guy Cormier, president and CEO of JLR.

The announcement marks JLR’s second strategic acquisition in six months. The firm acquired Porcupine Engineering Services (PES) in Timmins, Ont., in October 2019.