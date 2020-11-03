Jensen Hughes acquires CFT Engineering

International safety and security consulting engineering firm Jensen Hughes has acquired fire protection engineering and building code consulting firm CFT Engineering, based in Burnaby B.C.

The strategic acquisition strengthens a regional foothold for Jensen Hughes, which already has an office in Vancouver. CFT’s five principals—Brad Walton, Michael Linton, Robert Heikkila, Emilia Mazzonna and Samir Adnani—will remain with the business.

Founded in 1992, CFT is well-known throughout Western Canada’s architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, having provided its core services to many major projects. As its CEO, Walton has grown the company to 26 employees and seen revenue increase year-over-year.

“This is an exciting new partnership for all of us,” he says, “as our scale and depth of expertise will allow us to bring the best of both companies to clients in British Columbia and beyond—and make our office a very attractive place to work for top talent.”

“CFT has long been on our radar, especially since many of our team members share the same fire protection engineering heritage and have known each other for decades,” says Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes, which has grown by investing in other fire protection engineering firms around the world, including such markets as the U.K., Ireland, Finland and Korea.