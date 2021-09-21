Jennifer Steen joins HDR as highways and roads BIM director

Jennifer Steen, P.E., has joined consulting engineering firm HDR as highways and roads building information modelling (BIM) director. She will provide technical expertise and strategic support to clients and agencies for digital project delivery.

Steen has 15 years’ experience in the transportation industry, primarily with WSP, working on a variety of highway and construction projects that involved three-dimensional (3-D) model deliverables and design visualizations. She is a member of the Transportation Research Board’s (TRB‘s) standing committee on visualization in transportation.

In her new role, Steen will work with design and construction inspection staff to initiate BIM processes throughout projects’ life cycles, improve interdisciplinary co-ordination, manage risks and optimize constructability. She will also focus on advancing new, open BIM standards to allow work to be more easily shared across different platforms.

“As the industry evolves to model-based design workflows, there is a need to use new technology, software and standards,” says Steen. “I’m excited to incorporate lean and agile practices with digital delivery workflows on projects that allow for better design decisions, construction efficiency and collaboration with all stakeholders.”

“Jennifer’s broad expertise will help our clients advance their efforts,” says Will Sharp, HDR’s highways director. “Her expertise adds more depth to our growing BIM program.”