Jennifer Aument to lead AECOM’s global transportation business

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Jennifer Aument chief executive for its global transportation business, effective Apr. 5, 2021.

Aument joins AECOM from a 15-year stint with Transurban, most recently as president and CEO of its North American business, overseeing development, financing, delivery and operations of road infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. She has delivered major projects across the highway, rail and port sectors.

In her new role, Aument will oversee AECOM’s design business for the global transportation market, working to advance clients’ goals and deliver safe, sustainable, cost-effective transportation systems.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer to AECOM and look forward to her leadership in executing our strategy to more proactively serve our clients’ complex project demands,” says Lara Poloni, president. “With established, market-leading technical and professional expertise, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our strengths around the world.”