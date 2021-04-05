J.L. Richards & Associates president and CEO Guy Cormier retires

Guy Cormier, P.Eng., the long-time member and recent president of Ottawa-based J.L. Richards & Associates Ltd. (JLR), is retiring after 37 years with the company.

First joining the firm as a civil project engineer in 1984, Cormier became an associate in 1993, was elected an executive director in 1998, became vice president and chief civil engineer in 2006, and took on the role of President and CEO in 2012.

Cormier will be succeeded by Saverio Parrotta, P.Eng. as president and CEO. Parrotta has been with JLR since 1998. After joining the firm as a senior civil engineer, he became an associate in 2006, an executive director in 2014, vice president in 2017, and CEO in 2020. Parrotta has worked closely with Cormier for many years as both vice president and CEO, and will be supported by René Lambert, P.Eng., JLR’s current vice president.

“I am thankful to Guy for his leadership and guidance over the years, and I am honoured to take on the role of leading JLR as president and CEO,” Parrotta said in a news release.

JLR was established as a multidisciplinary civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering firm in Ottawa in 1955, and added municipal planning to its core competencies a few years later.