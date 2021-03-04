ISL appoints two directors

ISL Engineering and Land Services, which has offices across Western Canada, recently appointed Alana Getty Somers, P.Eng., and Geoffrey Schulmeister, P.Eng., to its board of directors.

Somers is general manager (GM) of transportation for ISL’s Calgary office, overseeing a diverse slate of projects in both urban and rural settings, from functional planning to construction. She has more than 20 years’ experience in consulting engineering and in government roles.

Schulmeister is GM of water and environment for ISL Calgary. He has more than 18 years’ experience and has managed the assessment, design, construction and operation of hundreds of water, wastewater, stormwater, hydrotechnical and environmental systems.