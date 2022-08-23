Integral Group + Ross & Baruzzini = Introba

The firms expect to operate under the new brand by the end of the year.

Consulting engineering firms Integral Group and Ross & Baruzzini are combining as corporate entities under a new brand name, Introba.

Introba will comprise more than 1,100 employees in 31 offices across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Serbia. The firm’s services will include plumbing, mechanical, electrical and fire protection engineering and security and sustainability consulting for the commercial, health-care, government, education, aviation, science and technology sectors.

“We offer our clients more by combining our skills and resources,” says Bill Overturf, who will lead Introba as president. (He was previously president of Ross & Baruzzini from 2016 to 2020, then president of Integral Group.) “Together, we will be a leader in advanced engineering and innovations.”

“This is a powerful chapter in our ongoing legacy.” – Craig Toder Advertisement

Integral Group was founded by Kevin Hydes in 2008 and has focused on sustainable design, working on more than 100 net-zero buildings to date. Its projects include three net-zero-ready buildings for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) in Chalk River, Ont., and sustainability consulting for Lululemon’s global headquarters (HQ) in Vancouver.

“With Ross & Baruzzini’s diversified market strategy and technology applications, our unified firm will create systems that lift communities, protect the planet’s health and evolve to meet the demands of the future,” says Hydes, who will continue to serve the firm in an advisory and consulting role.

Ross & Baruzzini was incorporated in 1962 by Donald Ross, P.E, and Joseph Baruzzini. Recent projects have included physical security planning for the World Trade Center in New York, N.Y., and medical equipment planning for the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center. Craig Toder, who joined the firm in 1982, served as president and CEO for more than 20 years and transitioned to chair its board, is retiring.

“This is a powerful chapter in our ongoing legacy,” says Toder. “Ross & Baruzzini and Integral Group coming together will provide tremendous technical depth on a global scale for the most difficult building and infrastructure challenges.”

The two firms plan to begin operating as Introba by the end of this year.